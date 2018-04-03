Portland eyes garbage bill increase, cites higher costs to recycle

If you live in Portland, you could see an increase in your garbage bill soon.

The increase comes as China has put in place new regulations regarding what they will accept from the U.S. and other countries.

The city of Portland is looking at a $2.55 monthly hike in garbage bills. If city commissioners approve, the increase would go into place May 1st.

The reason behind the proposed increase is that China has adopted new regulations and told the world they will only be taking stuff that meets high-quality standards.

Those standards have local sorting and processing facilities needing to hire more people and slow down which has led to a significant increase in costs.

“There are huge costs for recycling facilities for the haulers that pick up and deliver those and unfortunately we are going to have to pass that along to in a rate increase,” Portland Solid Waste and Recycling Manager Bruce Walker said.

Portland says they want to remind folks to make sure you are only putting things in your recycling bin that can be recycled. They say that will help the people at the sorting facilities and in turn save some money on labor costs.

If the Office of Planning and Sustainability decides to move forward, the city council could take up the proposal on April 18.

