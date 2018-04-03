Police: Passengers ditch driver after smashing stolen SUV into SE duplex

A driver smashed a stolen compact SUV into a southeast Portland duplex Tuesday, causing a great deal of damage to the home, police say.

Officers found the driver still inside the wrecked white Toyota Rav4 at 17 Northeast 68th Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The driver appeared to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say the SUV was speeding westbound on East Burnside Street prior to the crash. Witnesses told police they saw three people run from the vehicle after it crashed, leaving the injured driver behind.

There were no reports of anyone inside the duplex being injured, the bureau says.

Anyone with information about the crash or the theft is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.