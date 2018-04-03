‘It’s infuriating’: Van swiped from Salem preschool

A Salem school is struggling to transport kids to and from local schools after one of their vans was stolen from their parking lot earlier this week.
Workers at Bud Blossom Children’s School of Discovery say the white Ford E-350 van was taken from school property early Monday morning.
Melissa Pierce, the school’s director, says she noticed the vehicle was missing when she arrived at school just before 6 a.m.
A second van, also owned by the school, had been broken into, Pierce says. Papers inside the vehicle were scattered about and the antennae and wiper blades were missing.
“It’s just infuriating,” Pierce says. ‘We work really hard to provide a service to the public, and to have somebody come through and help themselves to stuff that we’ve worked really hard for, it’s discouraging.”
Portland police say the stolen van was last seen Saturday afternoon. Officers haven’t released any suspect information.
In addition to providing transportation to and from public schools for older kids, the school says the two vans are used for field trips for the preschool class.
Pierce says the school will have to make do with a single vehicle until the stolen van is returned.
“A hit like this is pretty big,” Pierce says. “We’ve had these vans for a long time, and us being a small business, it’s not exactly feasible to go out and buy a new one.”
Salem police ask anyone with information about the missing van to call them right away.
