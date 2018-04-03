Man charged in NE Portland shooting

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland last month.

Ervan Herring faces one count of attempted murder and attempted first-degree assault. He’s also charged with seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.

The charges are connected to a March 12 shooting in the 6300 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where witnesses say they saw people in a green SUV and a black truck shoot at each other, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team say they recovered more than 15 shell casing from two different guns at the business parking lot.

The vehicles were seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with additional information to contact them at gangs@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4106.

