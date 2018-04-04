Knife-wielding suspect at large after robbing Portland store

A knife-wielding suspect is at large after grabbing cash and threatening employees at a Metro PCS store Tuesday, Portland police say.

The suspect entered the store, in the 9200 block of Southeast Division Street, with a 12-inch knife and directed employees into a back room before stealing an undisclosed amount of money, officers say.

No one was hurt during the robbery but police say the suspect could still be armed with the 12-inch knife.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the suspect is a male, stands around six-foot, two-inches tall and has a thin build.

No surveillance images are available for public release.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 503-823-0405.

