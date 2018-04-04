Woman files lawsuit, says she found mouse parts in soup

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
The California High Patrol reported that the crash off a cliff in Mendocino County last week that killed Jennifer Jean Hart, Sarah Margaret Hart and at least three of their adopted children may have been an intentional act.More >
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >
The Woodland woman who was behind the wheel when her family crashed off a cliff on the California coastline was caught on camera at a grocery store the day before the deadly crash.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the 7-year-old Llewellin Setter named Reuben.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
