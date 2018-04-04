Man tries to rob Dutch Bros in SE Portland

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a coffee shop in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at the Dutch Bros at 4455 SE Holgate Blvd.

Police said a man wearing a mask walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money. The baristas were able to run away unharmed and the suspect left without any cash.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the suspect is a white man, 5’ 11” to 6’ tall with gray hair and wearing a mask.

Responding officers searched the neighborhood but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

No surveillance images are available for public release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

