Nurse's car with medical equipment inside stolen in Goose Hollow

FOX 12's Most Wanted made off with a car and is on the run, but this theft is creating a real life or death situation.

When a car is stolen, it’s a headache for the rightful owner. But this time, it happened to a nurse who provides in-home health care.

Catherine Kelloff told FOX 12 her car was stolen last Thursday night outside her apartment on Southwest 17th and Morrison in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood.

She said she accidentally left her keys in the gate to access the garbage and that whoever found them then clicked the fob to find out which car was hers.

But the theft is even more serious than just a stolen car. Kelloff is a traveling nurse who needs the car to treat seriously ill patients in their homes.

To make matters worse, all her medical equipment and certifications were inside her car at the time.

“My whole life has been turned upside down,” Kelloff said. “I have three clients right now and they depend on me every day to show up.”

She added, “I just don't understand why people do these things to other people. It's just so unfair. It’s selfish.”

The stolen car is described as an off-white 2013 Kia Soul hatchback with Oregon license plate 335-JXZ.

If you have seen the car or have any information on who could be behind the theft, please call Portland police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.