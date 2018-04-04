PPS will not fire Ockley Green Middle School teacher placed on leave

Portland Public Schools has decided not to fire a teacher who was placed on leave after a student walkout.

The decision comes after students and parents at Ockley Green Middle School rallied in support of social studies teacher Chris Riser.

PPS placed Riser on leave right before spring break, but the incident he was involved in happened on Feb. 9.

After an assembly at Ockley Green involving Don't Shoot Portland, Riser decided to walk with the community activists to the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct office. Several hundred students followed in an unauthorized protest, which school officials say was also dangerous.

Some students and teachers say other school staff members were part of the protest, and that Riser was singled out.

"When you're an outspoken male of color and you do really well in the classroom, it's a threat to the district, especially when you speak the truth," said Bryan Chu, teacher at Ockley Green.

"I want to see Mr. Riser come back into the classroom where he belongs. He did nothing wrong, nothing at all," said Soloria, student at Ockley Green.

The school district said the other teachers at the protest were only there to make sure that students were safe.

PPS Chief Human Resources Officer Kylie Rogers released a statement Tuesday night about the decision not to fire Riser that said, in part, "I am confident that the initial investigation was thorough and appropriately scoped. However, I now recognize that we missed an important opportunity to pause and hear critical school community voices. As we have always said, our concern about the February 9 walkout was solely over student safety. As a district, we remain deeply committed to racial equity, and we support our students' and employees' right to free speech."

Rogers also says the district is working to address the concerns of Ockley Green students and parents.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.