Stolen golf carts found by Beaverton police, one suspect in custody

Police found a pair of stolen golf carts in Beaverton early Wednesday morning, and are now trying to locate the owners.

Beaverton police said the golf carts were found near Southwest 158th Avenue between Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest Hart Road.

K9 Ike and his handler Officer Gaunt were able to locate one of two men who had stolen the golf carts. The suspect's name has not been released.

Police are now trying to identify the owner of the golf carts.

If you know who they belong to or believe you are the owner, please call 503-629-0111 and reference case number 180940050.

