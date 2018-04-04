Family of 14 evacuated during house fire in Vancouver

A family of 14 had to evacuate their home early Wednesday morning due to a fire.

Vancouver Fire crews, along with Clark County Fire District 3, responded to the fire located in the 13700 block of Northeast Laurin Road at 2:09 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire in the interior of the home. Extensive damage was caused, according to Vancouver Fire.

Two adults and 12 children were inside the home when the fire started. Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Vancouver Fire said the family had working smoking detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.