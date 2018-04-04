Dallas police searching for missing 53-year-old woman

Leisa Ann Stewart, and an image of a similar vehicle she was last seen driving (Dallas Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Dallas, Oregon.

Leisa Ann Stewart, 53, was last seen on Tuesday morning leaving her mother's house. She is believed to be driving a silver 2003 Mercury Marquis with Oregon license plate YJL339.

Police said Stewart is known to frequent Seattle, Washington and Dallas, although her family believes she is not in either of those areas. Police said they believe that she was not abducted.

Stewart is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows of Stewart's whereabouts, or has seen her or the vehicle please call the Dallas Police Department at 503-831-3516. Reference case number DAP18-771 and ask for Officer Crocker.

