Missing Polk County woman found dead; foul play not suspected

A missing woman from Dallas, Oregon was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police said foul play is not suspected in the death of 53-year-old Leisa Ann Stewart.

The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Stewart on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, officers said she had been found dead and her family had been notified. No other details were released, but a police department spokesman said no criminal act is suspected in Stewart’s death.

