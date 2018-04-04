Adapt Training Gets NFL Players Ready for Football Season - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Adapt Training Gets NFL Players Ready for Football Season

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Mike Remmers is one of a handful of NFL players who workout at Adapt Training in Beaverton.

 Remmers grew up in Portland and played football at both Jesuit High School and Oregon State University before entering the NFL.  Mike, his wife, and their two young kids live in the Portland area during the NFL’s off-season.

Adapt Training offers fitness classes, massage, physical therapy and athletic training.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.