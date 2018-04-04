Adapt Training Gets NFL Players Ready for Football Season

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Mike Remmers is one of a handful of NFL players who workout at Adapt Training in Beaverton.

Remmers grew up in Portland and played football at both Jesuit High School and Oregon State University before entering the NFL. Mike, his wife, and their two young kids live in the Portland area during the NFL’s off-season.

Adapt Training offers fitness classes, massage, physical therapy and athletic training.

