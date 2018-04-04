On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Crystal - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Crystal

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

“A Breakthrough Ice Experience” has come to the Moda Center for five days of shows this week.

The performers of Cirque du Soleil are back in Portland for “Crystal,” the first Cirque du Soleil show to ever take place entirely on ice.

“Crystal” includes former Olympians in its cast.

In “Crystal,” the audience follows the titular character through her journey of self-discovery.

As with other Cirque du Soleil performances, “Crystal” features high-flying acrobatics. Shows hit the ice Wednesday and run through Sunday.

To learn more, visit CirqueduSoleil.com/Crystal.

