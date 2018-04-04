On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Crystal

“A Breakthrough Ice Experience” has come to the Moda Center for five days of shows this week.More >
Beloved literary creatures have come center stage, thanks to the Oregon Children's Theatre.
A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it's right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It's downward-facing dog with dogs.
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.
St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.
The Woodland woman who was behind the wheel when her family crashed off a cliff on the California coastline was caught on camera at a grocery store the day before the deadly crash.
Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.
A SWAT team responded to a Molalla home after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a coffee shop in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
The search for the three missing children will intensify Wednesday morning with more than 70 search and rescue members looking for them.
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.
A family of 14 had to evacuate their home early Wednesday morning due to a fire.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Dallas, Oregon.
