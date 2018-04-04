Police: Man arrested after assaulting 5 people with metal propane tank in Lebanon

Lebanon police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday night after he assaulted several people with a metal propane tank.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the report of an assault at 125 East Elmore Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found several witnesses holding down the suspect, identified as Nathan Clark of Albany.

Based on interviews and physical evidence, officers learned that Clark had used the metal propane tank of a torch as an impact weapon and had assaulted five people.

The victims sustained injuries that included lacerations, bruises, and other impact-related injuries. None of the victims wanted to receive medical attention at a hospital, according to police.

Clark was booked into the Linn County Jail and charged with five counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

