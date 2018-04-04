Oregon Humane Society partnering with the Rose Festival to find 'Canine Grand Marshal'

The Oregon Humane Society and the Rose Festival have joined forces to find Portland's canine royalty.

For the first time, the Rose Festival will feature a Canine Grand Marshal in the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

The Rose Festival and the Oregon Humane Society, which was selected as the Official Charity for the 2018 season, are asking for the public's help finding the lucky dog that will be crowned.

"It's wonderful to be able to partner with one of Oregon's most tenured nonprofits, one that's been a part to the community even longer than the Rose Festival," says Marilyn Clint, Rose Festival Chief Operations Officer.

The Rose Festival said dogs of all sizes, ages and breeds are welcome to apply for the opportunity.

A panel of representatives from the Oregon Humane Society, LexiDog, Rose Festival and Heathman Hotel will select 20 canine finalist to participate in the Canine Coronation Ceremony on May 23. Five dogs will be honored as the official Canine Court, including one dog that will be crowned Canine Grand Marshal.

The Rose Festival said during the contest entry window, the Heathman will donate the pet fees charged to all guests who stay at the hotel with their pets to the OHS.

Information and applications for the Canine Grand Marshal are available on the Oregon Humane Society website and at all LexiDog locations.

