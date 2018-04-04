Washington law enforcement increasing patrols to enforce 'E-DUI' law

Law enforcement agencies in Washington are on the lookout for distracted drivers for the next 10 days.

The increased patrols are to enforce Washington's driving under the influence of electronics law that went into effect in July 2017.

Under the law, drivers can't hold a cell phone or watch a video while driving, stopped in traffic or at a stop light.

FOX 12 went on a ride-along Wednesday with a Battle Ground police sergeant as he looked for offenders.

The sergeant ended up issuing seven tickets and two warnings.

Each ticket comes with a $136 fine. If a driver receives a second ticket within five years, the fine goes up to $234.

