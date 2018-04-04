Man dies after flipping truck in Skamania County

A man is dead after losing control of his full-size pickup and flipping it on a road near Stevenson, Washington Tuesday night.

Matthew Hibbard, 41, was trying to turn a corner on Skaar Road just after 11 p.m. when he lost control, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hibbard was driving south and rolled his truck several times before the pickup came to a rest on its roof near milepost 5.

Three passengers in the pickup were hurt. The injuries are not life-threatening, deputies say.

The sheriff's office believes speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, based on preliminary information. Authorities continue to investigate.