Deputies investigating attack near Gladstone; suspect in custody

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an attack near Gladstone.

Deputies responded to Southeast Jennings Avenue and Rose Street at around 3 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Deputies said one person was attacked by a suspect with a machete. Investigators believe a car crash was also involved in this case, and possibly a shooting.

Very few other details were immediately released, including the extent of the victim's injuries.

Bizarre crime outside of Gladstone. Clackamas deputies say a man was attacked with a machete by another man after some sort of altercation here at SE Jennings and Rose Street. A SUV vs. pedestrian crash was also involved (same people involved) Victim in case is badly hurt pic.twitter.com/gdz5ykYwsi — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 5, 2018

People were advised to avoid the area, as nearby roads were shut down for the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.