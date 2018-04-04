Deputies investigating attack near Gladstone; suspect in custody - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating attack near Gladstone; suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an attack near Gladstone.

Deputies responded to Southeast Jennings Avenue and Rose Street at around 3 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Deputies said one person was attacked by a suspect with a machete. Investigators believe a car crash was also involved in this case, and possibly a shooting. 

Very few other details were immediately released, including the extent of the victim's injuries. 

People were advised to avoid the area, as nearby roads were shut down for the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.