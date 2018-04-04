Deputies investigating shooting near Gladstone; suspect in custody

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting near Gladstone.

Deputies said the crime scene is near Southeast Jennings Avenue and Rose Street.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Very few details were immediately released about the case, including information about possible victims.

People were advised to avoid the area, as nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours.

