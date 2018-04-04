Deputies investigating shooting near Gladstone; suspect in custo - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating shooting near Gladstone; suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting near Gladstone.

Deputies said the crime scene is near Southeast Jennings Avenue and Rose Street.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Very few details were immediately released about the case, including information about possible victims.

People were advised to avoid the area, as nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.