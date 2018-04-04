Portland elevator attacker sentenced to 16 years in prison for kidnapping, sex abuse

Jeffrey Lane in court and an image from surveillance video of an elevator attack suspect in downtown Portland released by police. (KPTV)

A man who followed women onto downtown Portland elevators was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sex abuse.

Jeffrey Lane, 38, also pleaded guilty in court March 20 to additional charges of first-degree attempted sex abuse and second-degree burglary.

Lane was arrested in November 2017. Police released surveillance video and asked for the public’s help locating him in October 2017.

Investigators said Lane followed a woman onto an elevator on the 500 block of Southwest 5th Avenue and threatened to sexually assault her. The woman forced the man off the elevator and contacted police.

The woman told FOX 12 she saw him a couple days later and called police while holding a Taser. She said Lane initially began to approach her again, before running away.

About a week later, court documents state Lane followed another woman onto a nearby elevator, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her. He ran away when he saw a security guard.

When Lane was arrested, he admitted to police he was the suspect in the surveillance video, according to court documents.

Lane was sentenced to 16 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. Lane has a long criminal history, including at least 27 prior felony convictions.

