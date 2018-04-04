‘It’s time to stop’: Owners sound off on suspected dine and dasher

Portland police are searching for a suspect they say has dined at several local bars and restaurants and left without paying his tab.

The bureau says the suspect appears to have started his gratis grub and drink spree in late March, though some area establishments say he’s been doing it been doing it for months.

Jerimiah Smith, owner at C-Bar in southeast Portland, says the suspect hit his bar three times before he started posting about it on social media, where other local restaurant owners chimed in.

At least 15 other owners now claim to have been hit by the same suspect.

Surveillance video at C-Bar shows the suspect wait until the bartender goes into the back room before getting up and leaving a jacket on his chair.

Video then shows the suspect go to the bathroom and sneak out the door.

“I have no respect for thieves,” Smith said. “It’s time to stop and it’s time to pay your tab.”

Michael Hassenpflug, manager at Ship Ahoy Tavern, says his restaurant was hit three times in a row. He says his restaurant has lost at least $80.

“That is how we make money,” Hassenpflug said. “Anything that goes out the door and doesn’t get paid for, we pay for.”

Local owners say they are hoping for a harsher than normal punishment for the suspect because so many restaurants and bars have come forward.

Officers continue to investigate and say they have not identified a suspect.

