NE homeless camp celebrates new tiny homes

A Portland-area homeless camp is getting brand new tiny homes, thanks in part to a community effort.

A celebration was held Wednesday at Dignity Village in northeast Portland following the completion of four new homes, which officials hope will provide residents with a drier and safer place to live.

The old buildings were built 15 years ago and had leaky roofs, mold and doors that didn’t lock. Occupants say the new buildings are a big upgrade.

“It’s a lot more snug than the old ones,” Jeff Bruce, a man who moved into one of the new homes Wednesday, said. “More quiet in here, no drafts coming across the floor when the door is closed. It’s nice, I call that a luxury.”

The new homes include solar panels, which officials hope will provide power to the village and pass excess energy on to low-income users.

The project was completed with the help city officials, The ReBuilding Center, the Portland Trail Blazers and Portland Youth Builders.