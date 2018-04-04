Crews search California coastline for missing kids, clues in Woodland family’s deadly crash

Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
The Woodland woman who was behind the wheel when her family crashed off a cliff on the California coastline was caught on camera at a grocery store the day before the deadly crash.More >
The Woodland woman who was behind the wheel when her family crashed off a cliff on the California coastline was caught on camera at a grocery store the day before the deadly crash.More >
The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 53-year-old Leisa Ann Stewart on Wednesday.More >
The Dallas Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 53-year-old Leisa Ann Stewart on Wednesday.More >
Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.More >
Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.More >
More than 70 search and rescue personnel are looking for three missing children of a Woodland, Washington family. Five members of the family died in a car crash off a cliff last week in northern California.More >
More than 70 search and rescue personnel are looking for three missing children of a Woodland, Washington family. Five members of the family died in a car crash off a cliff last week in northern California.More >
A SWAT team responded to a Molalla home after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.More >
A SWAT team responded to a Molalla home after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.More >
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a coffee shop in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.More >
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a coffee shop in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.More >
A family of 14 had to evacuate their home early Wednesday morning due to a fire.More >
A family of 14 had to evacuate their home early Wednesday morning due to a fire.More >