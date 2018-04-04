Teachers team with students to replace 70 percent of Gresham HS

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Gresham High School Wednesday as construction crews begin major renovations at the school.

School officials say they teamed with students and started planning the overhaul in January last year.

Students will continue to attend classes on campus as about 70 percent of the school is replaced.

Multiple buildings will be torn down and replaced, school officials say.

The school’s freshman class president says he thinks the building upgrades will provide necessary safety improvements.

“I think it’s really important, the safety, as there have been a lot of shootings and stuff,” Any Cortes said. “Right now, there are a lot of entrance points where it’s a little bit unsafe, where an unwelcome visitor can come in and harm us.”

The renovations will also improve technology at the school, address overcrowding and include more classroom space.

The work is being paid for by a 2016 school bond.