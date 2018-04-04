NAACP opens new office at Lloyd Center

The Portland chapter of the NAACP opened a new office at Lloyd Center Wednesday.

The office is on the second floor of the mall on the east end next to Marshalls.

The office opening marked half a century since the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Having an actual location that people can come to is going to give people a hands-on, right-now ability to talk to somebody face-to-face about what’s going on with them,” E.D. Mondaine, Portland NAACP chapter president, said. “It gives us a presence to where people can feel confident that we’re right there.”

Mondaine and other chapter officials say they hope their new northeast Portland office location will put them in a better position to fight racial injustice.