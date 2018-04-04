Oregon State starts spring football practice with familiar face as new coach

Oregon State is starting spring practice with a familiar face as the new head coach.

Some 20 years after practicing under Mike Riley and then Dennis Erickson, Jonathan Smith is now the big boss back on campus.

Smith was hired as the head coach of the Beavers last November. Riley is back, as well, serving under Smith as an assistant coach in charge of tight ends.

Smith played for OSU from 1998 to 2001. He takes over for Gary Anderson, who left the program in the middle of last season.

Smith most recently served as co-offensive coordinator at the University of Washington. He considers the job in Corvallis a dream gig.

The Beavers will be heading to the metro area for the “Dam City Showcase” on April 14. The scrimmage is free and open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. at Mountainside High School in Beaverton.

