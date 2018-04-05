Driver missing after crashing into power pole in Montavilla

Portland police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a power pole and flipping their car Wednesday near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Oak Street.

Responding officers say no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived on scene just after 4:30 p.m.

Viewer video shows shards of wood from the power pole littered across the sidewalk and the car resting on its side.

The utility company responsible for the pole responded to assess the pole, the bureau says.

Investigators don’t believe there were any other vehicles involved in the crash.

