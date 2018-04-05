'The Movement Isn't Over' march held in Portland

Another march was held in Portland Wednesday honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers of ‘The Movement Isn’t Over’ march said it was held to “continue the unfinished work of the civil rights movement.”

The NAACP and several religious groups organized the event, which began at the Japanese-American Historical Plaza.

The group then marched across the steel bridge to the MLK statue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in northeast Portland.

People FOX 12 spoke with said though King shared his powerful message decades ago, there is still work to be done.

“In America, there’s still some problems with civil rights,” said marcher Solomon Smith. “It’s not fully resolved so it's good to show that we support the movement and support change and support and better America.”

After the march, there was a rally where people spoke about ending violence in our country.

