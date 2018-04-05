Officers in Vancouver standoff ask residents to stay away

Vancouver police are asking people to avoid the area near Saint John’s Boulevard and East Fourth Plain Boulevard as officers negotiate with a wanted man.

Police say they are in a standoff with a suspect they were pursuing Tuesday on Interstate 5.

Officers have not provided any additional information about the suspect. No additional details were released.

Lots of police at this SWAT situation. @VancouverPDUSA say it involves a wanted man - avoid area near St. John’s Blvd near U street in Vancouver @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g08UV5l6eA — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 5, 2018

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

