Officers in Vancouver standoff ask residents to stay away - KPTV - FOX 12

Officers in Vancouver standoff ask residents to stay away

Posted: Updated:
KPTV image KPTV image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police are asking people to avoid the area near Saint John’s Boulevard and East Fourth Plain Boulevard as officers negotiate with a wanted man.

Police say they are in a standoff with a suspect they were pursuing Tuesday on Interstate 5.

Officers have not provided any additional information about the suspect. No additional details were released. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.