Wanted suspect arrested after hours-long search, standoff in Vancouver

A wanted suspect was arrested after an hours-long search and standoff in Vancouver.

Officers were called out to the 2100 block of East 26th Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they identified the vehicle as stolen and the man inside as a wanted person, Brad Lee Reeves.

As officers approached the vehicle, Reeves fled on foot. According to police, officers fired their weapons but no one was injured.

Officers, along with members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team, searched for Reeves for several hours and found him hiding in a yard in the 2600 block of T Street.

People were asked to avoid the area as officers negotiated with Reeves.

Reeves was taken into custody early Thursday morning and booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of elude, one count of third-degree driving while license suspended, and an outstanding Clark County felony warrant.

Police said Reeves was responsible for multiple incidents in Vancouver over the past several days.

According to police, Reeves fired a gun at someone who was calling in a suspicious circumstance in Vancouver Lake Park area on March 29. The victim was not injured.

Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday on Reeves who was driving a white Ford F250 pickup. Reeves proceeded to drive recklessly towards police who attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. Reeves continued to elude by ramming a patrol car multiple times before fleeing into Portland. He continued to driving in a reckless manner and at one point he drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 during rush hour.

On Wednesday, police said Reeves was believed to be driving a blue Ford F350 that was stolen earlier in the morning. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Reeves began driving in a reckless manner and eluded police.

