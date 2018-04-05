Clark Co. man arrested after threatening family, deputies with bow and arrow

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday night after he threatened them and his family with a bow and arrow.

Clark County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a disturbance at around 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northeast 128th Avenue.

When deputies arrived on scene, a woman told them that during an argument with her brother, he picked up a compound bow with an arrow and pointed it at her while he was pulling back on the strings. The woman told deputies she closed a door between them, and then she and her mother fled the home.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to communicate with the suspect, identified as Jeremy Prevost, but he refused to answer the front door, and was seen on the patio in the back yard.

When deputies went into the back yard, Prevost went back inside the house. As deputies began to approach the open sliding glass door Prevost appeared with the bow and arrow and pointed it at the deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the bow was pulled back and held in a ready shooting position.

Deputies retreated and attempted to communicate with Prevost but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said a sear warrant was written and served by the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team.

Prevost was arrested on several counts of second-degree assault.

