Maintenance building at Powell Park damaged by fire

A small fire damaged a maintenance building at Powell Park early Thursday morning.

Portland Fire said crews responded to the fire, located in the 3500 block of Southeast 26th Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

