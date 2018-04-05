US moves to strip citizenship from war criminals, including one living in Oregon

Federal authorities have begun legal proceedings to strip U.S. citizenship from two Bosnians, including one living in Oregon, for war crimes including executing civilians during that country's civil war.

The move by the U.S. Justice Department comes after Rasema Handanovic and Edin Dzeko were originally extradited to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2011, and later convicted by courts there. After serving her sentence, Handanovic returned to Beaverton, Oregon, according to a statement from the Justice department, while Dzeko has not yet been released by Bosnian authorities.

The department filed denaturalization lawsuits against the pair in federal courts in Oregon and the District of Columbia Wednesday.

