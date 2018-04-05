Driver crashes into tree in Aloha, no injuries reported

Washington County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Aloha early Thursday morning.

Officials said deputies were called out to the area of Southwest Kinnaman Road and Southwest 175th Avenue just before 6 a.m. on the report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The 37-year-old driver was not injured and no passengers were in the vehicle.

Deputies believe that speed was a possible factor in the crash, and there are no signs of impairment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

