Driver crashes into tree in Aloha, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver crashes into tree in Aloha, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
(Washington County Sheriff's Office) (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Aloha early Thursday morning.

Officials said deputies were called out to the area of Southwest Kinnaman Road and Southwest 175th Avenue just before 6 a.m. on the report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The 37-year-old driver was not injured and no passengers were in the vehicle.

Deputies believe that speed was a possible factor in the crash, and there are no signs of impairment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.