OSP searching for poacher who shot a bull elk near Silver Falls State Park

Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a poacher who shot an elk and left it to waste near Silver Falls State Park.

Troopers from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division responded to Silver Ridge Road west of Silver Falls State Park on Monday.

OSP said the elk, which was determined to be a large branch antler bull, had been shot and killed with a high power rifle sometime over Easter weekend, from March 30 to April 1.

The antlers were broken off at the bases and taken. OSP said no meat was taken.

Troopers were able to recover a bullet from the carcass.

Turn-In-Poachers is offering a reward up to $500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Information can be reported to Senior Trooper Chris Boeholt through the TIP hotline at 800-452-7888.

