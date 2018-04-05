On the Go with Joe at Portland Auto Swap Meet

Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to Portland for an annual event where you can find almost anything related to automobiles.

The Auto Swap Meet, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, is back for another year in the Rose City.

The swap meet features 1,800 vendors at the Portland International Raceway, filling the full five-mile-long track.

The swap meet opened at PIR at 7 a.m. Thursday and more booths are open Friday and Saturday at the Expo Center.

Between the two locations, 50,000 people are expected to attend the swap meet.

