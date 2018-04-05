Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, April 5 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, April 5

Monica Huggett has been called the top baroque violinist in the world.  She has taught at Juilliard, played violin with The Rolling Stones and is now the artistic director at Portland Baroque Orchestra.   https://pbo.org/

MORE's organizing expert, Vicki Norris, has some fool-proof tips to keeping that closet nice and tidy. https://www.restoringorder.com/

Instagram crochet star Vincent Green-Hite of Knot Bad Crochet is now offering classes at Portland Community College.  https://www.knotbadami.com/

