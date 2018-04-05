World-Class Violinist Monica Huggett Leads Portland Baroque Orchestra

Monica Huggett was born in London and started playing the violin at age 6. By age 17, she was playing professionally and in the 1970s even played with The Rolling Stones. She went on to teach violin at Juilliard and become the artistic director for the Portland Baroque Orchestra. If you would like to see Monica perform live, she has a show this Friday, April 6th at the First Baptist Church in downtown Portland. She'll be performing at the PBO's final show of this season May 4th-6th. Tickets for the shows are still available on the Portland Baroque Orchestra website. https://pbo.org/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.