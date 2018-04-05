Deputies release sketch of man who robbed Welches motel at gunpo - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies release sketch of man who robbed Welches motel at gunpoint

Sketch of the suspect that robbed Mountain Air Motel at gunpoint (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Sketch of the suspect that robbed Mountain Air Motel at gunpoint (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed the Mountain Air Motel in Welches last week.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to the report of a robbery at the motel, located at 65500 East Highway 26, at 3:28 a.m. March 27.

The manager of the motel told the deputy she had responded to a knock at the door and was confronted by a man who pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. The manager handed the suspect a Clackamas County Bank bag containing money and receipts.

The suspect left the motel and ran toward Highway 26. He fled the scene in a smaller car that sounded like it lacked a muffler, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect is described as light-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s to 30s, with a skinny build, dark-colored eyes, and a thin, bony nose. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans with a baggy crotch.

The sheriff's office released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the robbery or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949, or use the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 18-009299.

