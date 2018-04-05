Governor: Oregon National Guard troops will not be sent to Mexico border

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said if President Donald Trump asks her to deploy Oregon National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, she will tell him, “no.”

Brown made her decision known with a pair of tweets Wednesday. She said she’s “deeply troubled” by Trump’s plan to “militarize our border.”

If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no. As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

She added there has been no outreach by the president or federal officials with regard to the plan and said, “I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington.”

There’s been no outreach by the President or federal officials, and I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

On Wednesday, Trump signed a memorandum to deploy the National Guard to the boarder as added security.

"During the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the National Guard provided support for efforts to secure our southern border," the memo states, according to CNN. "The crisis at our southern border once again calls for the National Guard to help secure our border and protect our homeland."

