Sheriff: Attempted murder suspect arrested after crash, machete attack near Gladstone

An attempted murder suspect is in jail and a machete attack victim is in the hospital with severe injuries after an investigation that began with reports of a crash and a shooting in the Gladstone area.

Clackamas County deputies responded to Southeast Rose Street and Jennings Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports were that two men were seen running from a crash scene and one of them was claiming to have been shot.

Deputies arrived and found a 27-year-old Milwaukie man bleeding profusely from the head with another substantial injury to his hand.

Investigators determined that man had crashed his car through a fence and into a tree in a yard on the 18000 block of Rose Street. He then got out of his car and ran several blocks.

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Timothy D. Crawford, was found several blocks north of the crash scene. Deputies said Crawford was carrying a .45 caliber handgun.

Detectives determined the victim had not been shot, but was instead attacked with a machete.

Numerous pieces of evidence were found in the area, including the machete believed to have been used in the attack, according to deputies.

Crawford, a transient, was arrested on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $320,000.

Deputies are seeking additional information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-010115.

