Sheriff: Attempted murder suspect arrested after crash, machete attack near Gladstone

Crash scene photo near Gladstone and jail booking photo of Timothy Crawford (Photos provided by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

An attempted murder suspect is in jail and a machete attack victim is in the hospital with severe injuries after an investigation that began with reports of a crash and a shooting in the Gladstone area.

Clackamas County deputies responded to Southeast Rose Street and Jennings Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports were that two men were seen running from a crash scene and one of them was claiming to have been shot.

Deputies arrived and found a 27-year-old Milwaukie man bleeding profusely from the head with another substantial injury to his hand.

Investigators determined that man had crashed his car through a fence and into a tree in a yard on the 18000 block of Rose Street. He then got out of his car and ran several blocks.

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Timothy D. Crawford, was found several blocks north of the crash scene. Deputies said Crawford was carrying a .45 caliber handgun.

Detectives determined the victim had not been shot, but was instead attacked with a machete.

Numerous pieces of evidence were found in the area, including the machete believed to have been used in the attack, according to deputies.

Crawford, a transient, was arrested on charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $320,000.

Deputies are seeking additional information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-010115.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.