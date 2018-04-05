Car stolen from Portland hospital with puppy inside; car found, but dog still missing

Suspect vehicle in car and dog theft investigation at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and a photo of Jedi, the stolen puppy. (Images: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A car was stolen from the parking structure at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center with a 5-month-old Yorkshire Terrier inside.

The car was later found, but the puppy remains missing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Thursday locating the puppy named Jedi.

Jedi was inside a teal 1992 Honda Civic that was stolen from the hospital on the 9200 block of Southwest Barnes Road on Monday.

A deputy spotted the stolen car abandoned in the Cedar Hills Shopping Center parking lot at 3 a.m. Wednesday. It was searched for evidence and returned to the rightful owner.

The missing puppy was not found with the car.

Deputies have reviewed hospital surveillance video and saw two suspects associated with a light-colored SUV. In the video, the SUV stopped next to the Honda Civic. One person got out of the SUV and got into the car. Both vehicles then left the parking structure.

Media Release: Deputies Searching for Puppy Missing From Stolen Vehicle https://t.co/iB5ZIecyTh pic.twitter.com/xAn75z13RQ — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) April 5, 2018

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.