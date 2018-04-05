S. Oregon woman violates order, arrested for responding to call for help

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) - A Coos Bay woman who responded to a man's request for assistance has been arrested for violating a restraining order that prohibits her from going near him.
The News-Review reports Christopher Nelson of Coos Bay had trouble with his car Tuesday in Roseburg. He called 56-year-old Kathryn Leany for help. Nelson, however, has a restraining order against Leany which restricts her from being within 150 feet of him.
Police lodged Leany at the Douglas County Jail.
