Deputies investigating shooting near Molalla; man flown to hospital

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Molalla.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of South Schneider Road on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the suspect, who is believed to be a homeless man, shot another man. The victim was flown to the hospital, but a condition update was not available.

Detectives said the suspected shooter has been identified, but not yet located. Deputies did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but said the victim and suspect know each other.

“It’s scary that that can be right across the street from you. We see their cars coming and going... and just the lifestyle that’s going on, it’s nerve-wracking,” said neighbor Raelinn Ogden.

Deputies said many witnesses scattered on South Schneider Road after reports of gunfire.

Neighbors tell FOX 12 they’re not shocked this happened. They call the property a “problem house.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone at that house… and I run faster when I go by it because we don’t know what happens over there,” said one neighbor.

Deputies said they are now conducting a separate “property investigation” where the shooting took place and would not go into detail.

“I didn’t realize the property went back so far until I saw the chopper video and saw everything back there… it’s really scary looking,” said Ogden.

Shooter identified - still looking for him- not releasing name. Deputies say there were many witnesses. Shooter & victim know each other @ClackCoSheriff @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0rQTrSEx0c — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 5, 2018

People were advised to avoid the area due to the investigation. By 5 p.m., roads had reopened near the crime scene.

