Deputies investigating shooting near Molalla; one person flown to hospital

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Molalla.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of South Schneider Road on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said one person had been shot. That person was flown to the hospital, but a condition update was not available.

Detectives are investigating and no other details were immediately released.

People were advised to avoid the area due to the investigation.

