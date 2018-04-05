OSP: Benton County man illegally killed deer, elk, bighorn sheep

A Benton County man is accused of several wildlife crimes, including killing multiple wild animals and illegal possession of deer and elk antlers.

Oregon State Police started to investigate the man after hearing that two bull elk were killed on the same day by the same person during the 2016 archery season.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and seized items from his home in March, including multiple deer and elk antlers, a shoulder mount of a bighorn sheep and a compound bow.

The man, 32, faces 11 counts of unlawful possession of buck deer antlers, three counts of unlawful possession of elk antlers, lend/borrow elk tag, no written record of big game tag, exceeding bag limit, unlawful take bull elk and tampering with physical evidence, troopers say.

Additional charges are expected.

State Police continue to investigate and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.