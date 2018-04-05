2nd suspect arrested in downtown Portland killing

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says 18-year-old Avarihae Collins was arrested Wednesday in Gresham. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

The victim, 30-year-old Ellante Williams, was found critically injured Jan. 21 after gunfire erupted just northwest of the Morrison Bridge. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

24-year-old Aaron Birt, the first suspect, was arrested shortly after the shooting, police say. Witnesses told FOX 12 they heard six to eight shots during the incident and one witness said she saw two people running down the street.

