Tillamook hotel evacuated due to puking guests, passed out patron

A Tillamook hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a guest passed out and others said they were puking, feeling nauseous and experiencing bouts of dizziness.

Firefighters discovered a possible chemical smell and treated at least four patrons before transferring them to a local medical center.

Their condition is unknown.

The hotel, in the 2500 block of North Main Avenue, had 23 rooms rented out at the time of the evacuation.

17 of the rooms were in the main building and six were in an annex, firefighters say. The chemical smell was coming from the main building.

The cause was not immediately clear.

Tillamook County Transportation District provided two busses for remaining hotel guests to provide shelter from the rain while emergency personnel responded.

Tillamook police, the sheriff’s office and officials with Tillamook County Emergency Management were also on scene. Firefighters say they will continue to investigate.